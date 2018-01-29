Rajasthan, West Bengal bye-elections: BJP hopes to retain all seats, TMC faces CPM challenge

Rajasthan, West Bengal bye-elections: Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha seats and two assembly seats. Rajasthan, West Bengal bye-elections: Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha seats and two assembly seats.

In the run-up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections which will be held later this year, bye-elections for two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly seat will test the BJP-Rajput ties, especially after members of the community held several protests over the release of Bollywood film Padmavaat.

Voting is underway for bye-elections in the Lok Sabha seats of Alwar and Ajmer and the assembly seat of Mandalgarh. The bye-elections were necessitated following the deaths of the BJP MPs and the MLA.

The three seats were earlier held by the BJP, but the party’s traditional vote-bank of Rajputs and Gujjars are upset with the Vasundhara Raje government.

While the Rajputs are upset over the release of the controversial period drama Padmaavat, previously Padmavati, the Gujjars have threatened violence against the state over their demand seeking 5 per cent reservation.

The Rajputs have also faced off with the government after the encounters of gangster Anadpal and history-sheeter Chatur Singh. Anadapal was turned into a symbol of Rajput strength with many fan pages on social media portraying events of his life in the context of the Rajput-Jat rivalry.

The Congress is hoping to mount a stiff challenge in Alwar and Ajmer, with support from the Rajputs. Several Rajput organisations have announced they would vote against the BJP in the elections this year.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, voting is currently underway for the Lok Sabha seat of Uluberia and Noapara Assembly constituency. The bye-elections are widely being viewed as a crucial test for the Trinamool Congress and opposition parties ahead of the 2018 panchayat polls.

The bye-elections were necessitated following the deaths of Sultan Ahmed, TMC MP from Uluberia and Madhusudan Ghose, Congress MLA in Noapara.

While the Trinamool fielded Ahmed’s wife Sajda Ahmed in Uluberia, a constituency which has 54 per cent Muslim population, both CPM and Congress also picked Muslim candidates.

Uluberia was a CPM stronghold till 2009 before eight-time MP Hannan Mollah lost to TMC’s Ahmed. He repeated his success in 2014 by receiving 48.12 per cent of the votes polled.

The BJP has fielded a Hindu candidate — its Howrah (rural) district president Anupam Mallik. In 2014, the BJP had received only 11.56 per cent votes.

The results for all the three Lok Sabha seats and two assembly seats will be announced on February 1.

