Rajasthan village to be named after US President Donald Trump: Sulabh chief

US President Donald Trump will soon have a village named after him in the Indian state of Rajasthan. If a top sociologist and social worker in India is to be believed, then a village in Rajasthan’s Mewat region will bear Trump’s name. Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak announced on Tuesday that a village will be named after the US president to give a fillip to India-US relationship. “I announce to name one village in India as Trump Village,” Pathak announced at a community event organized in the suburbs of Washington DC, as reported by news agency PTI.

Pathak urged the Indian-American community to help realise the goal of sanitation and cleanliness in India, while giving his presentation to local leaders about his forays into affordable toilets. Republican leader from Virginia, Ed Gillespie, who reportedly took interest in Sulabh International’s technology, highlighted the crucial role played by the Indian-American community in US, saying, “The US has a very strong relationship with India.”

Virginia Republican Puneet Ahluwalia, underscoring the high cost of maintenance in rural Virginia, said, “Several officials from both Virginia and Maryland have expressed their interest in adopting it locally so as to bring the cost down.”

Pathak’s announcement comes close on the heels of a scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington on June 26. This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with Donald Trump after he took charge as the new President in January earlier this year. Both leaders are expected to discuss various issues ranging from terrorism to trade to H1-B temporary visa. The White House also said the US President was looking forward to meeting PM Modi, mentioning this will strengthen ties between the two countries.

After assuming charge of the government, Narendra Modi initiated his pet cleanliness campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014 to eliminate open defecation through the construction of individual, cluster and community toilets.

