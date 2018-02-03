Rajasthan video: Teacher booked for assaulting 82-yr-old bedridden mother

The Rajasthan Police have registered a case against a government school teacher in Alwar district after a video surfaced on social media that allegedly shows him assaulting his 82-year-old mother. (Representational Image) The Rajasthan Police have registered a case against a government school teacher in Alwar district after a video surfaced on social media that allegedly shows him assaulting his 82-year-old mother. (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan Police have registered a case against a government school teacher in Alwar district after a video surfaced on social media that allegedly shows him assaulting his 82-year-old mother. According to police, the video was filmed by the nephew of the accused who circulated it on social media a couple of days ago.

“I came to know about the video yesterday. After investigation, the man who is seen assaulting the elderly woman has been identified as Yogendra Choudhary, a resident of Jat Behror village. The woman is his late mother, Brahma Kaur,” said sub-inspector Surendra Malik of Shahjanpur police station. He added that Kaur passed away on January 18 last month.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the video could be several months old. Choudhary is a government school teacher and is one of the three sons of Kaur. Her other two sons are in the army and Rajasthan police,” said Malik. Police said Kaur was ill for a long time. Her late husband had also served in the army, officials said.

“We learned from neighbours that she was paralysed and remained bedridden in her last days. On January 28, Choudhary invited relatives to an event that we think was to mark the 10th day of her death,” said Malik. Police said the video was shot by Choudhary’s nephew who is in his early twenties and is currently studying in Jaipur.

In the video, Choudhary is seen repeatedly heckling and strangling his mother who appears to be extremely frail and not in a condition to resist the assault. “Choudhary is currently absconding and we have taken cognizance of the matter and have registered an FIR against him. Efforts are being made to trace him,” said the sub-inspector.

Police said the circumstances in which Kaur died could be clear once Choudhary is questioned and the probe progresses. The case against Choudhary has been lodged under sections 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 304/36 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder read with effect caused partly by act and partly by omission) of the IPC.

