Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje lauds Modi Govt for Demonetisation, GST

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Source: PTI photo) Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Source: PTI photo)

Demonetisation has “hammered hard on corruption” and the GST implementation has brought a positive change in the economy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday, lauding 3 years of Modi government at Centre.

Congratulating the NDA government for completion of three years, Raje while addressing a gathering in Jhalawar district today said that India has established its identity as a super power on a global platform.

She said that three years of efforts made for uplift of villages, poor and farmers has brought a paradigm change, adding that historic decision of demonetisation has hammered hard on corruption.

She added that banking integration and GST implementation have brought a positive change in the economy.

Raje said the union government has given an accountable governance to the people of the country, adding the recent electoral win in Uttar Pradesh is an example of faith that people have in the governance.

She said at a time when the world is reeling under recession, India is on continuous path of economic growth under the effective policies and management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s emergence in the field of culture, politics, diplomacy and economy is an important achievement of the Centre in last three years, she said adding that the country’s strong relationship with the USA, Afghanistan and other nations has established its image on the global platform.

Meanwhile, Raje on Thursday announced a package Rs 24.25 lakh for construction of roads and bridges in Jhalawar district. She also announced to provide international standard medical facilities at SRG Hospital in Jhalawar.

State government is making efforts to make available health facilities in rural areas so that people don’t have to come to Jaipur, Raje said while inaugurating medical services.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now