Vasundhara Raje announces sops, upper age limit for govt jobs raised

CM Vasundhara Raje at an event to mark the fourth anniversary of her government in Jhunjhunu. (Express Photo) CM Vasundhara Raje at an event to mark the fourth anniversary of her government in Jhunjhunu. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said that that developmental work that couldn’t be done in the last five decades in the state was done in the past four years. She was speaking on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in Rajasthan.

Raje also made several announcements, which included the increase in age limit while applying for government jobs from 35 to 40 years.

While addressing the four year anniversary celebrations in Jhunjhunu, Raje also announced developmental works for the district worth Rs 2,237 crore.

The other announcements include 48-hour free treatment for victims of road accidents in government and private hospitals, free angiography of patients in government hospitals and more than one lakh government jobs in the near future.

The chief minister said that starting January 1, 2018, co-operative land development banks in state will give loans to farmers at 5.5 per cent interest rate which at present is 6.7 per cent.

She also announced that equipment worth Rs 25 crore will be purchased and developmental work will be done for the SMS Medical College and related hospitals. Raje said that for the first time since Independence, drinking water facilities have been availed to 6,994 villages and 1,662 villages have been linked with roads.

While speaking at the event, Raje said that in the past four years, interest-free loans to farmers worth Rs 58,210 crore were given.

She added that in the government’s remaining tenure, Rs 75,000 crore interest-free loans will be approved for farmers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App