Rajasthan: Two tigers die in separate incidents, farmer held

Two tigers died in separate incidents between late Monday night and Tuesday afternoon in Rajasthan, forest officials said. According to officials of the forest department, tiger T-28 of the Ranthambore National Park was found dead Tuesday, a day after tiger ST-11 from the Sariska Tiger Reserve died.

“13-year-old T-28 was driven out from its territory by other big cats. On Tuesday, it was seen near Shan village and we received reports that it was lying in a field,” said Y K Sahu, field director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. “We found the animal in a field and tranquilised it. After it was released, it died,” Sahu said. He said that T-28’s post-mortem report stated the cause of death to be gastric torsion.

In a separate incident, tiger ST-11 of the Sariska Tiger Reserve died Monday after it was caught in a wire trap laid by a farmer. “We have arrested the farmer after booking him under the Wildlife Protection Protection Act,” G V Reddy, chief wildlife warden, Rajasthan said.

