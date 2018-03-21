Rajasthan: Two tigers die in separate incidents, farmer held

Latest News
“13-year-old T-28 was driven out from its territory by other big cats. On Tuesday, it was seen near Shan village and we received reports that it was lying in a field,” said Y K Sahu, field director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: March 21, 2018 4:41 am
Two tigers died in separate incidents between late Monday night and Tuesday afternoon in Rajasthan, forest officials said. According to officials of the forest department, tiger T-28 of the Ranthambore National Park was found dead Tuesday, a day after tiger ST-11 from the Sariska Tiger Reserve died.

“13-year-old T-28 was driven out from its territory by other big cats. On Tuesday, it was seen near Shan village and we received reports that it was lying in a field,” said Y K Sahu, field director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. “We found the animal in a field and tranquilised it. After it was released, it died,” Sahu said. He said that T-28’s post-mortem report stated the cause of death to be gastric torsion.

In a separate incident, tiger ST-11 of the Sariska Tiger Reserve died Monday after it was caught in a wire trap laid by a farmer. “We have arrested the farmer after booking him under the Wildlife Protection Protection Act,” G V Reddy, chief wildlife warden, Rajasthan said.

