Rajasthan: Two teachers suspended for spelling errors in RBSE English question paper

The Rajasthan education department has suspended two government school teachers for mistakes in the English question paper for the half-yearly class 10 examination in Jaipur district under the Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education.

The question paper was replete with spelling mistakes like it had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘spoker’ and ‘craod-puller’. The matter was first reported by The Indian Express on December 12.

“After the mistakes came to light, we suspended the two teachers who had the responsibility of preparing and checking the question paper,” said Ratan Singh Yadav, district education officer, Jaipur.

He added that the teachers, Ritu Bhargava and Sarita Yadav, were suspended on December 12.

“We have concluded that the printing press was also responsible for some of the spelling mistakes…. We will take action against them as well,” said Yadav.

He declined to name the printing press, saying that the information was confidential.

Both the suspended teachers are from government senior secondary schools in Jaipur, he added.

