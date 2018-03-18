Rajasthan: Two months after family of four commits suicide, main accused held

Nearly two months after a police constable committed suicide along with his three family members after being allegedly harassed, the Rajasthan police Saturday arrested the main accused on charges of abetment to suicide.

Before being suspended, accused Radha Kishan Mali was posted as an assistant sub-inspector in Nagaur, while Genaram Meghwal — who belonged to the Dalit community — was a constable-driver with the Rajasthan police. Mali has also been booked under sections of the SC/ST Act.

“After preliminary investigation, we found the involvement of Radha Kishan. He surrendered Friday night,” said inspector general of police, law and order, B L Meena, the investigating officer in the case.

On January 21, Meghwal committed suicide along with his wife and two children, after writing a five-page suicide note, which was then circulated on social media. In the note, Meghwal named three people — Mali and two retired policemen — with whom he allegedly had a dispute over a 13 bigha land, which the accused wanted to be transferred in their name. Meghwal added that following the land dispute, he and his son were also being harassed over a false theft case dating back to 2012.

“Four other people — retired assistant sub-inspector Bhavru Khan, retired constable Ratnaram, one Nathmal and another Keshrimal — were also arrested in another case, lodged by Meghwal’s son Ganpat. He alleged that he was harassed by the accused in 2012 and was beaten up at a police station,” said Meena.

