Rajasthan: Two Ambedkar statues damaged, six held

Two statues of Bhimrao Ambedkar were vandalised in separate incidents in Rajasthan on Thursday, three days after Bharat bandh called out by SC/ST outfits.

According to police, the first incident took place around Thursday midnight near Achrol village in Jaipur rural.

“Miscreants broke the head of an Ambedkar statue near the Achrol market and we came to know about it during night patrolling. Following that a new statue was installed and heavy police deployment was done to prevent any tension in the area,” said Amir Hashan, station house officer, Chandwaji police station.

Police said that an FIR was lodged. “We have arrested six people — Rakesh Saini, Heeralal Saini, Vikram Saini, Urmendra Saini, Praveen Jogi and Pramod Jogi — in the matter. We are also searching for a few other suspects. The head of the statue has been recovered which was thrown into a well by the accused,” said Hashan.

Police said the accused had a dispute with people from the SC community during the bandh on April 2.

A similar incident happened in village Jorpura in Kalwar area on Thursday.

“Part of the nose of an Ambedkar statue was damaged. We have registered a case in the matter…investigation is on. Till now no arrests have been made,” said Ramesh Saini, station house officer, Kalwar.

