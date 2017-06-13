Rajasthan torture: Youth assaulted, nails and hair pulled out

A 25-year-old man was assaulted and his hair and nails pulled out allegedly by relatives of a girl he knew in Rajasthan’s Churu district.“The incident took place on June 1 and a police complaint was made by the Rajkumar’s relatives on June 7. His brother, Bhanwarlal Jat, said some men had beaten up Rajkumar and also torn off his hair and nails. Prima facie, it seems Rajkumar knew the girl and it was her relatives who assaulted him. The nature of their acquaintance is not clear,” said Ramchandra, SHO of Churu’s Tara Nagar police station.

In his complaint, Bhanwarlal has said, “We are residents of Lohsana Bara in Churu and my brother runs a photo studio. About a year ago, he had gone to Tagore Public School in Tamkor on an assignment. There he met a girl named Suman, who took his phone number on the pretext of getting her and her friends’ photographs clicked.” “She used to turn up at the studio and had started blackmailing him. About five to six months ago, Rajkumar spoke to her father, following which her calls became less frequent. Later, she had also attempted suicide. After surviving, she started calling Rajkumar again,” the brother said.

“On June 1, she called up Rajkumar and threatened to commit suicide. She then asked him to come to her village around 11 pm. When Rajkumar reached there, he realised it was an ambush by her relatives, who almost stripped him and assaulted him. They burnt his fingernails and toenail, which they pulled it out with pliers. They scalded his chest with hot iron. When he lost consciousness, they pulled out his hair and recorded a video of it,” Bhanwarlal said.

“It was Suman who called a man from our village to inform” about the attack, the brother said. Rajkumar has been admited to a hospital in Jaipur. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

