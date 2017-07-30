Rajasthan to supply power on a priority basis to farmers

Under Martyr quota, family members of the martyred soldiers can apply for power connection any time, which was restricted to two years of ownership of agriculture land and was provided for only 12 years in the current agriculture policy. (Representational image) Under Martyr quota, family members of the martyred soldiers can apply for power connection any time, which was restricted to two years of ownership of agriculture land and was provided for only 12 years in the current agriculture policy. (Representational image)

Keeping in view the power requirement for agriculture, the Rajasthan government has recommended proposals of Agriculture Connection Policy-2017 to give power on a priority basis to farmers. At present, there is no proposal for providing priority power connection to BPL farmers and also those farmers living near Indira Gandhi Canal Project.

However, the new policy proposes to give upto 5 HP agriculture connection on priority, a state government release said. The new policy proposes to reduce interest rate from 16 to 12 per cent for reconnection of the disconnected power supply.

Under Martyr quota, family members of the martyred soldiers can apply for power connection any time, which was restricted to two years of ownership of agriculture land and was provided for only 12 years in the current agriculture policy.

