Rajasthan govt to implement dress code in colleges

In a letter dated March 4 to all government colleges, the Comissionerate of College Education has directed them to discuss the colour of uniform for both boys and girls with senior faculty members and student representatives, and send the details to the department by March 12.

The Rajasthan government has asked all the state-run colleges to introduce a dress code to be implemented from the next academic session.

As per the letter, the government has already chosen the dress code. For boys, it includes shirt, pant, jersey (in winters), shoes, socks and belt, while for the girls, it is salwar-suit, chunni, sweater or cardigan, saree, shoes/sandals and socks. Colleges, which already have a dress code, have also been asked to specify their uniforms.

Terming the order as ‘shocking’, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) leader Kavita Srivastava said the government wants to “clip the students’ freedom to wear what they want. To limit the girls’ clothing to just salwar and saree and blouse in these times…is like throttling their freedom to choose how they wish to express themselves.”

Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheswari claimed that the government is ready to accept other uniforms if the colleges write to them.

“It will be better if we have some uniform which will help us identify who is a college student and who is an outsider” she said, while talking to The Indian Express.

