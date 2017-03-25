Rajasthan: Three killed in car accident in Dausa district

Three newly-wed persons were killed when the car they were travelling in jumped the divider and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction in Dausa district.

The accident occurred on NH-11 when two newly-wed couples were returning home from a temple last night.

Pushpendra Kumar, his wife Jyoti and Pradeep Singh Chandel were declared brought dead by the doctors. Pradeep’s wife Shivani suffered critical injuries and was referred to a hospital in Jaipur, police said.

