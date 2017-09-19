Rajasthan: Teen ‘raped’ by Sikar school teacher, manager

Representational photo Representational photo

A class XII student was allegedly raped over a period of three to four months by a teacher and school manager in Sikar, and had been made to undergo an abortion, police said Monday. Following “intensive” medication given to her after the abortion, the girl is suffering from acute movement disorder. She neither can move her limbs nor has control over her bowels — the side effects of the drugs, doctors said. “The girl’s brother submitted a complaint saying that she was raped by her school manager and teacher over a period of three to four months on the pretext of extra classes,” Ajeetgarh SHO Mangla Ram said.

“On August 25, she complained of stomach ache and the two convinced her family to visit a doctor in Shahpura. The teachers knew the doctors of the hospital and there she allegedly underwent an abortion. It is not clear if the family knew whether she was pregnant and colluded with the accused to cover up the matter,” Ram added.

According to the SHO, the 18-year-old was then discharged from Rajnish private hospital in Shahpura on August 28. However, her condition worsened on September 4 and she was subsequently referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur city.

Neem ka Thana Circle Officer Kushal Singh, also the investigating officer in the case, visited the girl in Jaipur on Monday. He said, “We are investigating the role of the family. They are not keen on giving further statements, apart from the formal complaint.”.

A doctor at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital told The Indian Express, “The girl is suffering from extrapyramidal symptoms. She cannot move her limbs and has no control over her stool or urine. She can just move her eyelids a little.” The girl is also disoriented. Extrapyramidal symptoms are defined as “serious” side effects of antipsychotic and other drugs.

An FIR has been lodged against the two accused, who are absconding, at Ajeetgarh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 D (gang rape), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent).

