Rajasthan: Tainted IAS officer Ashok Singhvi gets promotion

IAS officer Ashok Singhvi. (Source: Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File) IAS officer Ashok Singhvi. (Source: Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

IAS officer Ashok Singhvi, who was arrested in the Rajasthan mining scam, has been promoted by the Vasundhara Raje government. In an order issued by the department of personnel (DOP) dated March 2, Singhvi’s pay scale has been upgraded to level 17 in the pay matrix.

“Ashok Singhvi, IAS is being promoted from the above super time pay scale of the Indian Administrative Service to chief secretary salary scale (Level 17 in pay matrix) effective from 4-8-2017. This promotion order is subject to the last decisions made in all criminal proceedings against him,” reads the DOP order.

Singhvi was reinstated (from his suspension) by the state government on August last year before he got his current posting as director general of Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan, Jaipur.

He was arrested by the ACB in 2015 on charges of being part of a bribery racket involving the mining department. At the time of his arrest, Singhvi was posted as the principal secretary to government, mines and petroleum department, Rajasthan. The DOP order states that till further orders, Singhvi will continue to work at his current posting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya