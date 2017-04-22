Rajasthan: Suspected poacher killed, 8 policemen injured in clash

At least eight policemen, including the SHO of the local police station, were also injured in the violence. At least eight policemen, including the SHO of the local police station, were also injured in the violence.

A 40-year-old man was killed and eight policemen were injured when members of a nomadic tribe attacked a police party which had gone to arrest him for allegedly poaching wild animals. “The eight-member police team had gone to arrest Pusa last evening near Silaria village but members of his tribe attacked it, prompting the personnel to fire in the air,” SP, Nagaur, Paris Deshmukh told PTI today. Despite police firing in the air, the mob beat up the policemen with sticks. The personnel then opened fire in self-defence, which led to Pusa’s death.

Circle Officer Dinesh Singh said Pusa, who was wanted in a case of animal poaching, suffered bullet injuries on the thigh and died of excessive bleeding. He belonged to the Banbaagri tribe, which is notorious for poaching of wild animals. At least eight policemen, including the SHO of the local police station, were also injured in the violence. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital. “We have registered a case against some persons for attacking police and two of them were detained today,” Singh said. He said a separate case would be registered over the killing of the man if his family files a complaint.

