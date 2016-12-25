Rajasthan suffered Rs 1.2 crore loss in 3 years of Raje govt: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the three years of the Vasundhara Raje government. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the three years of the Vasundhara Raje government.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the three years of the Vasundhara Raje government. “The BJP government has spent the bare minimum on developing infrastructure, agriculture, education and health. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the past three years,” he alleged in a statement.

He said that “financial mismanagement” under the BJP dispensation put burden on people of the state.

“The Raje government is exploiting people by levying new taxes. It has increased power and water tariff arbitrarily,” Pilot alleged.

Also, power distribution companies failed to check loss and theft in the last three years, he claimed.

The BJP government had set aside Rs 99,000 crore for the power sector. However, it spent only Rs 38,000 crore for the development of public power sector, the Congress leader said.