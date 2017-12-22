Rajasthan: Sons of minister booked for kidnapping, assault

A case has been registered against two sons of a Rajasthan minister along with several other people, with the FIR including charges such as kidnapping and assault, the police said Thursday. Apart from the two sons of minister Hem Singh Bhadana, three other people have been named in the case along with 10-12 accused, who are yet to be identified, police said. They said that the complainant, identified as Tej Singh Yadav, has alleged that the accused assaulted and kidnapped him Wednesday evening.

“The complainant alleged that Surendra Bhadana, Hitesh Bhadana, Himanshu Mokhri, Vikas and Hitesh Yadav and 10-12 other people barged into his room and assaulted him with a sword. They then allegedly took him to a house in Veer Savarkar Nagar at gunpoint,” said Prem Singh, assistant sub inspector, Shivaji Park police station, Alwar.

He said the complainant claimed that he was then assaulted after being locked in a room. “It has been alleged in the FIR that the accused beat up Yadav which led to him sustaining injuries on his hands, legs and head,” said Singh.

“We are currently investigating the matter and chances are that we will soon make arrests in this case,” said Vinod Sawriya, SHO, Shivaji Park police station.

Bhadana is minister for General Administration, State Motor Garage and Estates. Repeated attempts to reach him for comments were unsuccessful.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App