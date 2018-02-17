Rajasthan: Six killed, five injured in gas cylinder blast at wedding ceremony

Bodies of six people have been recovered while the injured five are undergoing treatment Bodies of six people have been recovered while the injured five are undergoing treatment

Six people, including three children and two women, were killed and five others injured in a gas cylinder blast during a wedding function in Beawar town here, police said on Saturday.

The blast occurred last night when the wedding function was underway in a hotel, Ajmer district collector Gaurav Goyal said, adding that the explosion severely damaged the building.

Bodies of six people have been recovered while the injured five are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that rescue operation is on to trace the missing people, believed to be 13 in number.

Two cars parked outside the building and the adjoining buildings also were damaged in the blast, police said.

