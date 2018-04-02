Rajasthan: Seven policemen, villager, injured during toll booth protest

One of the injured persons during the clashes. (Source: Video grab/Facebook/Communist Party of India (Marxist)) One of the injured persons during the clashes. (Source: Video grab/Facebook/Communist Party of India (Marxist))

At least eight persons, including seven policemen, were injured when a group of villagers clashed with officials near the Chomu-Chandwaji state highway in Rajasthan on Sunday. Protestors were demanding the removal of a toll booth and had alleged that its staff misbehaves with them on a regular basis. “A toll booth has been constructed after repairing an existing road of only 13 kilometres and it has been claimed that around Rs 40 crores have been spent on it. This suggests corruption with the collusion of local politicians and contractors,” alleged Amara Ram, former MLA from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He added that the villagers of Kushalpura Village were being harassed by the staff at the toll booth. “The villagers have been protesting for the past 24 days demanding the removal of the toll because booth employees regularly misbehave with them including with women. Without any provocation, police lathicharged the villagers which resulted in stone pelting,” said Ram, who was taken into preventive custody by the police but was released late Sunday night.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, a villager, Babulal Kumawat, can be seen lying injured with the protesters claiming that he was hit by a tear gas shell. “We had fired tear gas shells to control the situation as around seven policemen were injured in stone pelting. Preliminary reports suggest that Kumawat was injured when a stone thrown by the protesters hit him,” said Rameshwar Singh, superintendent of police, Jaipur Rural.

The police said that 14 protesters have been arrested so far and two people were taken into preventive custody under section 151 of the CrPC.

