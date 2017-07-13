Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in in four districts, internet services suspended till tomorrow

Violent protests erupted at Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. (Representational image) Violent protests erupted at Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. (Representational image)

At least 16 people have been injured in a protest by Rajput community demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry in the encounter of gangster Anand Pal Singh, news agency ANI reported. Section 144 has been imposed and internet services has been suspended till tomorrow in Nagaur, Churu, Sikar and Bikaner district.

According to a Hindustan Times report, around 20 policemen have been injured in attacks by the protesters. They had also set fire to the Nagaur superintendent of police (SP) Paris Deshmukh’s vehicle. “Around 20 policemen, including the SP and the additional SP have sustained injuries. The SP’s vehicle was set afire by protesters. The police had to resort to firing of tear gas shells to quell the mob,” additional director general of police (law and order) NRK Reddy told Hindustan Times. The two police officials have been shifted to a local hospital in Deedwana, he added.

“We are yet to know if the protesters are armed with weapons. We have cleared the railway tracks which they were earlier blocking,” said Reddy.

A senior police official told Hindustan Times that, “We are trying to control the situation and constantly communicating with the people on the ground.”

