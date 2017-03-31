Rajasthan: Sec 144 imposed, mobile internet suspended after clash in Sikir district

One policeman was injured in the incident.(File) One policeman was injured in the incident.(File)

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended today in Sikar district of Rajasthan following a scuffle between a group of youngsters.

“A scuffle between two rival group of youths broke out last night during Gangaur procession in Naya Dujaud area which led to stone pelting. One policeman was injured in the incident,” SP Akhilesh Kumar said.

The unruly mob was later dispersed by the police, he added. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed and mobile internet services were blocked. Meanwhile, VHP and local market association today called for bandh and demanded that the accused must be arrested as quickly as possible.

A large number of policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, Kumar said, adding that the accused were being identified.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now