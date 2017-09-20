Rajasthan: School manager, teacher held for rape of student

Representational Image Representational Image

Sikar Police on Tuesday arrested two persons accused of raping a schoolgirl several times over three to four months at a school in Ajeetgarh and forcing her to undergo an abortion. “We arrested a school manager from Ajeetgarh and a teacher from Jaipur’s Kotputli,” said Neem ka Thana Circle Officer Kushal Singh, who is investigating the case. They are being interrogated, Sikar SP Vineet Kumar Rathore was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Class XII student was allegedly raped over three-four months by the duo and made to undergo abortion at a private hospital in Shahpura. However, when her conditioned worsened due to the drugs given to her, the family had her admitted at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur. Doctors said she has been showing extrapyramidal symptoms as a side-effect of drugs and “cannot move her limbs nor has control over her stool or urine”. “We are investigating the role of the doctors too. Investigation also indicates that the family tried to put a lid on the matter,” Singh said.

Rajasthan Women Commission chief Suman Sharma also took cognizance of the case and met the girl in the hospital on Tuesday. “The manager and teacher did this despicable act in the temple of education. I have written to the government to cancel the registration of the school and the licence of the doctors who made her undergo an abortion,” Sharma said. An FIR was lodged against the two accused at Ajeetgarh police station under IPC sections 376 D, 201, 120 B and 313.

