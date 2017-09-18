Rajasthan: School manager, teacher booked for gangrape, forceful abortion of minor student

An FIR has been lodged against the two, currently absconding, at Ajeetgarh police station (Representational) An FIR has been lodged against the two, currently absconding, at Ajeetgarh police station (Representational)

A class XII student was allegedly raped over a period of three-four months by a teacher and a school manager in Sikar and made to undergo an abortion, police said on Monday.

Following the “intensive” medication given to her following an abortion, the girl is suffering from acute movement disorder where she cannot move her limbs nor has control over her bowel, side effects of the drugs given to her, doctors said.

“The girl’s brother submitted a complaint with us saying his sister was raped by her school manager Jagdish Prasad Yadav and teacher Jagat Singh Gujjar over a period of 3-4 months on the pretext of extra classes,” Ajeetgarh SHO Mangla Ram said.

“When she complained of stomach-ache on August 25, the two convinced her family to visit a doctor in Shahpura. The teachers knew the doctors of the hospital and there she allegedly underwent an abortion. It is not clear if the family knew whether she was pregnant and colluded with the accused to put a lid on the matter,” Ram said.

As per the SHO, the 18 year old was then dispatched from Rajnish private hospital in Shahpura on August 28. However, her condition worsened on September 4, and she was subsequently referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur city.

Neem ka Thana Circle Officer Kushal Singh, who visited the girl in Jaipur on Monday, said “We are also investigating the role of the family. They are not keen on giving further statements, apart from the formal complaint.” Singh is the investigating officer in the case.

A doctor at Jaipur’s SMS hospital told The Indian Express that “the girl is suffering from extrapyramidal symptoms. She cannot move her limbs nor has control over her stool or urine. She can just move her eyelids a little.” The girl, accompanied by her mother and siblings at the hospital, is also disoriented. Extrapyramidal symptoms are defined as “serious” side-effects of antipsychotic and other drugs.

An FIR has been lodged against the two, currently absconding, at Ajeetgarh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 D (gang rape), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent).

