Rajasthan: SC, ST candidates to get marks relaxation for clerical job exams

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

The Rajasthan cabinet on Monday decided that the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe candidates would be given 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum pass-out score of 40 per cent and 36 per cent marks at first and second stages of examination, respectively, for direct recruitment of clerks.

Sharing the details of the cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Parliamentary Affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said that as per the amendments, 50 per cent of total posts of Jamadaar Grade II in the Rajasthan State Excise Subordinate Services would be filled through promotions, while 50 per cent will be filled through direct recruitment.

He also said that all posts of constables in excise subordinate service would now be filled through direct recruitment, where 75 per cent posts of driver will be filled by direct recruitment and 25 per cent will be filled through promotion. Rathore said that it was further decided to have 12.5 per cent ex-servicemen quota in direct recruitment for this service.

The cabinet also approved the provision of standards for physical fitness and written tests for these posts while the provision of interview was set aside.

In another decision, cabinet decided to amend the Rajasthan State Other Backward Categories list. After this amendment, the Nagarchi, Damami, Rana and Bayati (Barot) castes would be able to get state OBC certificates and members of the Dholi caste, who put Nagarchi, Damami, Rana and Bayati (Barot) names as their sub-castes, would get Scheduled Caste certificates. Also, the OBC list a sub-caste Devasi would also be included with Raika, Rebari (Debasi).

Rathore added that the cabinet has also decided to amend the Rajasthan Technical Universities Regulations through an amendment bill, to be placed in the state Assembly, through which the state government would have the right to appoint the first Vice Chancellor of any new technical university in the state.

It was further decided to rename Dholpur district ayurved hospital as Government Rajabeti District Ayurved Hospital. The cabinet also decided to allot land to several caste organisations for establishing hostels and educational institutes on concessional rates in comparison to the reserved prices, he said.

