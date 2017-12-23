Sawai Madhopur accident: At least 33 dead after bus falls off bridge in Rajasthan, PM Modi expresses grief

In a tragic mishap, at least 33 people died and several injured after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in Banas river in Sawai Madhopur’s Dubi area in Rajasthan on Saturday, reported PTI. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. Rescue operations are underway.
The accident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus was destined to reach Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur. The driver of the bus lost control over the bus and it fell into the river Banas after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said.
Most of the passengers were from other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Many of them were going to pay a visit to a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, Sawai Madhopur Superintendent of Police Mamman Singh told PTI. Most of the people died due to drowning including the bus driver, he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased. “State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2017
दुब्बी बनास में हुए बस हादसे के दुखद समाचार से मन व्यथित हो उठा। अधिकारीयों से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली एवं हादसे से प्रभावित लोगों को शीघ्रातिशीघ्र हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध करने के निर्देश दिए।
— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 23, 2017
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to express her condolences and support for the victims. She added that she has spoken to officials and is apprised of the situation.
“A total of 27 people were killed and five injured after bus fell into Banas river in Rajasthan’s Swai Madhopur district, the SP was quoted as saying by PTI.
(With inputs from agencies)
