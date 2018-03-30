Rajasthan: Rs 4 crore unaccounted money seized, 2 detained

ATS officials said that this was not the first time when unaccounted money was being ferried through couriers on this route. ATS officials said that this was not the first time when unaccounted money was being ferried through couriers on this route.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan police on Wednesday night seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 4 crore from two passengers who were travelling in a Delhi-Ahmedabad bus, officials said.

ATS officials said that this was not the first time when unaccounted money was being ferried through couriers on this route.

“We had received information that hawala money was being ferried through this route on regular intervals, following which we started investigating the matter to find out about any possible case of terror funding,” said deputy inspector general of police, ATS, Vikas Kumar.

He added that based on tip-off ATS officials followed the bus operated by a private travel agency from Delhi.

“We stopped the bus near a toll booth in Jaipur’s Manoharpur and found Rs 4 crore in cash from two passengers who were detained. Preliminary investigation suggests that the money was to be delivered to two people in Bhilwara,” Kumar said.

Officials said that of the seized amount, Rs 3 crore was in two thousand rupee notes while Rs 1 crore was in five hundred rupee notes. “The money and the two men have been handed over to the income-tax department. We are probing any possible case of terror funding and our teams are conducting raids,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App