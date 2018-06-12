Rajasthan rolls out GPS-based technology to help track power supply complaints

The GPS-based technology also allows citizens to track, on a real-time basis, the teams sent out to restore electricity supply. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/Representational) The GPS-based technology also allows citizens to track, on a real-time basis, the teams sent out to restore electricity supply. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/Representational)

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday launched an initiative through which citizens can monitor the status of their complaints regarding electricity supply. The GPS-based technology also allows citizens to track, on a real-time basis, the teams sent out to restore electricity supply. The technology has been launched in association with Intelenet Global Services.

The Fault Rectification Teams (FRT) and Vehicles, as it will be known as, will be deployed once a complaint is received to restore electricity for consumers of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL) — Rajasthan’s electricity board.

The initiative has been rolled out in 15 districts in the state. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has hailed the technology as essential for restoration systems.

Intelenet MD Aditya Arora said, “The capabilities of digital technologies in transforming our lives is restricted only by imagination. Our latest initiative with Rajasthan government sets a new benchmark in citizen empowerment not only in India but across the globe. We are pleased to be part of this futuristic initiative with the government of Rajasthan and we look forward to making it a success story.”

