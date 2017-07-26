Rajasthan reels under flood, 19 rescued

Army personnel carry out rescue operation on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Army personnel carry out rescue operation on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Nineteen people were rescued on Tuesday from heavily-inundated areas in south-western Rajasthan by columns of the Army and NDRF and with help from IAF helicopters.

As several low-lying areas, chiefly in Jalore, Sirohi, Pali and Jodhpur districts, continued to face the flood fury, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje instructed ministers to visit the affected areas. On Tuesday, the CM asked the secretary, disaster management and relief, to camp in Jodhpur and monitor the situation closely.

Several trains passing through Rajasthan and Gujarat, including the Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express, were cancelled due to heavy rain. On Tuesday, six persons stranded atop a tree in Jalore’s Siyana village were rescued after earlier attempts to airlift them could not succeed.

The administration distributed food packets in affected areas in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts. One NDRF team was engaged in rescue operations in Pali, while two teams and one SDRF team were at work in Sirohi, officials said.

In Pali, about 150 persons were shifted to safer locations on Monday, district collector Sudhir Kumar said. Besides Jalore, Pali and Sirohi, Barmer in western Rajasthan is also likely to witness heavy rain over the next two days, the Meteorological department has said.

As of Monday, Mt Abu in Sirohi recorded 733.6 mm rain followed by Jalore (43), Barmer (41.6), Phalodi (27.6), Jodhpur city (26) and Dabok (18.7) near Udaipur.

Defence spokesperson Manish Ojha said the IAF had pressed another MI-17V5 helicopter into service, besides the four already engaged since Monday to airlift marooned persons in Rajasthan and Gujarat. “Indian Army’s Konark Corps has deployed rescue columns in flood-affected districts of Barmer, Pali and Jalore,” Ojha said.

