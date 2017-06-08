Rajasthan police to check whether Rahul Gandhi violated traffic rules

Top News
The Rajasthan Police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. SP, Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra said that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillion rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to the Madhya Pradesh border. At the border, Rahul had alighted from the bike and walked into Madhya Pradesh, he said.
The police official told reporters that there were reports that at one point of time, there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle. The pillion rider also need to wear a helmet, he said. “We will look into whether any traffic violation was committed,” he said. DSP Gopi Chand also said that the matter will be looked into.
Gandhi reached Udaipur by a chartered plane in the morning and from there left for Chittorgarh. From Chittorgarh he entered Madhya Pradesh aiming to meet the families of farmers who had died during recent protests in Mandsaur.
- Jun 8, 2017 at 5:56 pmYes it's very important that Rajasthan police check whether Rahul broke traffic rules by riding a bike without having a helmet.If you are able to find BJP supporter who can verify this ,then what are you going to do,hang him!Why has normal interaction between public and politician been barred? If he is not going to make speeches,what's the reason to stop him? While checking for violations,perhaps police should also look at overloading of trolleys ,trucks carrying the kisan protestors and hold them accountable.Are you going to put all in jail? Let's face it .BJP govt has become dictatatorial in its actions and is a law to itself.MP govt first denied that deaths were result of police firing.How stupid.Who are you trying to fool,the kisans who were fired at? Modi however is busy planning his overseas trips to USA and elsewhere.No doubt talking with Trump is more important than hand farmer agitation.There is no agreement to be signed,just a casual visit.Cost immaterial.Reply