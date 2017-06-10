Rajasthan: Police party fired at for stopping illegal sand mining

Constable Lalaram, who had gone to a quarry to check illegal mining, was killed at Kairant Mod, in Alwar district, according to police officials. File Constable Lalaram, who had gone to a quarry to check illegal mining, was killed at Kairant Mod, in Alwar district, according to police officials. File

A police party was fired at when it tried to stop a group of people, who were allegedly mining sand illegally, in this district. However, no one injured in the incident, the police said. “On information about illegal sand mining, a team raided the Bhamroli area where nearly two dozen people were found involved in illegal mining. Some of them were taking away the sand in a tractor and they opened fire at the police team,” SP, Dholpur, Rajesh Singh said. The police jeep got damaged in the firing, he said. Two persons were arrested last night while one minor has been detained in connection with the incident, the SP said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Sadar police station, he added.

The incident comes days after a dumper carrying stones from an illegal mine ran over a Rajasthan Police constable who was trying to stop it, crushing him to death in the Alwar district.

Constable Lalaram, who had gone to a quarry to check illegal mining, was killed at Kairant Mod, in Alwar district, according to police officials.

