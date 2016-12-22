Rajasthan: Panther cub rescued from university campus in Jaipur

Forest officials here today rescued an eight-month-old female panther cub from staff quarters of University of Rajasthan campus.

The cub had crossed into the university campus from the adjoining Jhalana Forest Safari today morning and quickly created a commotion among the students and staff on campus.

Soon after they were informed, forest officials, accompanied by a veterinarian reached the university campus and rescued the cub.

“The cub was frightened seeing large number of people who had gathered to watch her. During the rescue operation we tranquilized the cub, gave her food and released her in the forest again,” Assistant Conservator Of Forest Manphool Bishnoi told PTI.

This is not an isolated incident of a wild animal straying out of forest and entering human settlement in Jaipur.

In November last year, a two-year-old panther had strayed into a building at Milap Nagar, a locality which is also not very close to the forest.

Forest officials had then claimed that the panther might have strayed from Jhalana forest area.