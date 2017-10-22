Rajasthan ordinance shielding judges, public officers: BJP govt defends rule; 73% cases false

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (File)

The Rajasthan government on Saturday justified the Ordinance that bars reporting of accusations against public servants, judges and magistrates without prior sanction for prosecution by a competent authority. According to the government, it was found that the incident for which the complaint was filed “did not occur” in nearly 73 per cent police cases filed under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

While the Congress kept up its opposition to the move and accused the BJP government of Vasundhara Raje of attempting to “institutionalise corruption”, the government said, “The Ordinance does not, in any way, weaken the state’s will-power of zero tolerance towards corruption.” It said that Section 156(3) of CrPC is “mostly” used to lodge police cases, through the judiciary, against any eminent and senior public servant.

This damages their reputation and image, and is then amplified by the media, the government maintained. “Later on, many such cases are found to be false and the police then file a ‘Final Report’ in such cases,” it said in a statement.

The government today shared data from 2013 until June 2017, and said that about 73 per cent cases were found to be false. According to the government, in cases filed under Section 156 (3) of CrPC, a Final Report was filed in court, stating that the incident did not happen, in 72.23 per cent cases registered in 2013; 73.14 per cent in 2014; 73.64 per cent in 2015; 73.61 per cent in 2016; and 72.37 per cent until June this year.

The government said, “This means that 73 per cent of the people (officials accused) had to face slander and stress even though they were not guilty. And this also took away time from the judiciary and the government. This amendment has been brought in to control such false cases, so that honest and hard-working public servants can continue to work without any stress and slander.”

The government said that Maharashtra had passed a similar amendment in December 2015.

In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “Rajasthan BJP government is acting autocratically by making arbitrary changes to the Criminal Procedure Code. The changes not only stops probe, it also bars media from reporting on any case of corruption. This is being done to shield [the] corrupt. It reveals how BJP isn’t at all serious about fighting corruption or maintaining transparency in governance.”

State Congress president Sachin Pilot asked, “If this isn’t arrogance of power and display of intent to protect the corrupt, then what is?”

