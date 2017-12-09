Rajasthan lynching: State govt hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to Mohammed Afrazul’s family

Screengrabs of the gruesome murder by Shambhu Lal Regar of Mohammed Afrazul. (File) Screengrabs of the gruesome murder by Shambhu Lal Regar of Mohammed Afrazul. (File)

The Rajasthan government on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the migrant labourer Mohammed Afrazul who was hacked to death on December 6 by Shambhulal Regar in Rajsamand district. Rajsamand Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajendra Prasad Agarwal handed over the cheque to Afrazul’s son in law Musharraf Khan. The cheque has been issued in the name of Afrazul’s widow Gulbahar.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje instructed Director General of Police, Om Prakash Galhotra, to visit the spot of Afrazul’s murder. On Saturday, the DGP visited the murder spot and also inquired about the incident as well as the prevailing situation in the district from the police officials. He also met the deceased’s family at the office of Rajsamand Superintendent of Police.

The DGP said that the Chief Minister “is serious about the matter and is constantly taking feedback. She has instructed that the strictest action be taken against the accused.”

Terming the murder gruesome, the DGP, however, expressed satisfaction with the probe so far and said that the police aims to complete the investigation and file charge-sheet in the court within a month. “All efforts are on to ensure timely delivery of justice,” the DGP said.

