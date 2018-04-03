Rajasthan: Mob sets ablaze houses of Dalit MLA, ex-MLA in Karauli district

Bharat Bandh: Dalit protests in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja/File) Bharat Bandh: Dalit protests in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Javed Raja/File)

Curfew was imposed in Hindaun area of Karauli district in Rajasthan after a violent mob set on fire the houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both Dalits, on Tuesday, a senior official said. The house of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and Congress’ Bharosilal Jatav were set ablaze by a mob comprising nearly 5,000 people, District Collector, Karauli, Abhimanyu Kumar told PTI.

Considering the law and order situation, curfew was clamped in the city, Kumar added. He said the situation was tense since morning.

While Rajkumari Jatav belongs to the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large scale protests and violence during a ‘bandh’ called by Dalit organisations.

After incidents of stone pelting and arson, a mob set on fire the houses of the MLA and the ex-MLA following which curfew has been clamped till Wednesday morning, an official said.

“The traders’ association and upper castes are agitated in Hindaun City. They took out a procession today and tried to enter the SC/ST dominated areas,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said. “Police forces lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to cane charging and firing rubber bullets to disperse the mob,” Reddy said.

Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Anil Kayal said after the incidents of arson and violence, nearly 40 people were detained in Hindaun City.

