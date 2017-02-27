Rajasthan: MLA wants Jallikattu-like ordinance for ‘Tonga Race’

An Independent MLA on Monday demanded the Rajasthan Assembly take cue from Tamil Nadu’s move on Jallikattu and bring an ordinance to restart the ‘Tonga Race’ in Veer Tejaji fair in Nagaur. Raising the demand in Zero Hour, Khinvsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal Benniwal said the race was an annual event in the fair until the Rajasthan High Court in 2015 banned it citing atrocities on animals.

The government had to probe the matter and take a decision, he added.

Stating that the race was a matter of “people’s faith”, he added the state government should bring ordinance in the assembly similar on lines of Tamil Nadu to restart Jallikattu.

“If government fails to bring ordinance by September then Tamil Nadu protest will repeat in the fair in Nagaur district. Whether government revokes the ban or not, the race will be organised in the fair,” Beniwal said.