Rajasthan MLA protests in Assembly, draws Speaker’s ire

Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday drew the ire of the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker after he rushed into the well of the House and tore papers during the Question Hour. As soon as the Question Hour began, Speaker Kailash Meghwal said that Beniwal’s question was related to three separate departments and, therefore, it has been cancelled.

His question was listed to be taken up at the start of the Question Hour. Irked by the ruling, Beniwal said it was injustice and hit out at the government. He stormed the well of the House and tore his set of printed questions.

This drew sharp reaction from the speaker and Parliament Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore.

The Speaker warned Beniwal of action after which Congress MLA Pradyuman intervened and took Beniwal back to his seat.

Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi said that Beniwal had submitted his question two-and-a-half months back and it was approved and listed for today.

To this, the speaker said that any “mistake” can be rectified by the chair at any point of time. The speaker then continued with the proceedings.

