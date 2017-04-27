Rajasthan: BJP MLA kicks up another row; uses foul language against media

A day after tendering an apology over his comments on B R Ambedkar, Rajasthan BJP MLA Vijay Bansal has kicked up yet another controversy after reportedly using derogatory language against the media.

An audio of the Bharatpur MLA using foul language against journalists has gone viral on social media.

Bansal, in a conversation with Dalit Sena chief Mahendra Kumar, can be heard blaming the media for the controversy over his remarks on Ambedkar on April 14.

“The media should be beaten up…they are hellbent on maligning me…,” he said in the audio.

Meanwhile, many journalists have decided to stage a protest at Statue Circle in the city against the BJP MLA’s “bitter” remarks.

Bansal was not available for comments despite several attempts to reach him.

The BJP MLA had kicked up a storm recently when he stated that “B R Ambedkar was not the architect of the Indian Constitution”. The comments had evoked sharp reactions from both BJP and Congress.

