Rajasthan Minister injured in accident, assistant killed

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Rajasthan Minister for Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, Baboo Lal Verma, was injured and his personal assistant killed when their vehicle hit a divider while trying to avoid a buffalo on Monday night near Kota, police said.

“We got to know about the accident around midnight. The driver, Moti Lal, said that they were on their way to Baran when their car hit the divider after they avoided hitting a buffalo near Gadepan (in Kota rural),” Simliya SHO Banwari Lal said.

“The impact was such that the car overturned once and then landed back on its wheels. As per our information, the minister’s assistant Rajendra Prasad, 43, a resident of Tonk, was sitting in the front and died due to brain haemorrhage,” Lal said. The three were rushed to a hospital in Kota.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App