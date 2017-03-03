Rajasthan minister gets threat letter over renaming of fort in Ajmer

Vasudev Devnani, Rajasthan School Education Minister. (Files photo) Vasudev Devnani, Rajasthan School Education Minister. (Files photo)

Rajasthan Education minister Vasudev Devnani has got a purported threat letter over the change of the name of Akbar fort in Ajmer, police said today. “The minister received the letter by post on December 12, informed about it to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and handed over the letter on February 21,” Station House Officer, Ajmer Kotwali, B L Meena said. The complaint was referred from the SP office to the local Kotwali police station for probe, he said. Notably, the Akbar Fort in Ajmer was renamed as Ajmer Museum some time back by the Rajasthan government.

“In the letter, the sender who identified himself as ‘Tarannum Chisty’ threatened the minister saying ‘stern action will be taken against him’ for renaming the fort,” Meena told PTI and added that efforts were on to trace the sender.

Devnani, Ajmer north constituency MLA, is state minister (independent charge) for Primary and Secondary Education, Rural development and Panchayti Raj.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said the matter was being probed and assured action in the case.

“The letter has been received by the Inspector general of Police (Ajmer Zone) and the SP and the matter is being probed. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter,” Kataria said in the assembly.