Rajasthan minister demands ban on hookah bars plying in smoking, non-smoking zones

In 2014, the Supreme Court had quashed a ban on hookah imposed through local laws. (Representational Image) In 2014, the Supreme Court had quashed a ban on hookah imposed through local laws. (Representational Image)

Flagging the operation of “illegal” hookah bars, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said such joints were plying in areas designated for smoking and non-smoking zones and sought a ban on them. Kataria said hookah bars should be brought within the ambit of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, which lays down rules for smoking cigarettes and bidi.

Kataria also raised concerns about the younger generation getting addicted to hookah bars and said offences against running of illegal hookah bars should be made non-bailable. “The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 had prohibited smoking at public places. In the Act, provision of smoking zones was made to allow smoking in hotels, restaurants and airports. But these provisions were being misused to operate hookah bars,” Kataria said during the Question Hour in the state Assembly.

The demand from the minister comes three years after the Supreme Court had quashed a ban on hookah imposed through local laws and said that definition of smoking under the Cigarettes Act included smoking of tobacco in any form, with the aid of a pipe, wrapper, or any other instrument, “which would obviously include a hookah”.

Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Congress legislator Pradhyumn Singh had raised the issue, following which the home minister informed the House that 62 cases in Jaipur and two in Jodhpur were registered in 2017 against illegal ‘hookah bars’. Thirty one such cases were registered in Ajmer in 2017, he said. Kataria said some of these cases were registered under Section 144 of CrPC and Section 188 of IPC, but offences under these sections were bailable.

Last year, the Gujarat Assembly passed an amendment bill that proposed a total ban on hookah bars and imposes a maximum jail term of three years on those operating such joints. The Delhi government too has had banned hookah bars and police and municipal corporations have launched a crackdown to cancel licences of restaurants operating such joints.

