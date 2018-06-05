Rajasthan: Milk supply hit, farmers set up stalls as strike enters fourth day

Milk supply has been hit with agitators stopping trucks, and in some cases spilling milk on the roads. (Photo for representational purpose) Milk supply has been hit with agitators stopping trucks, and in some cases spilling milk on the roads. (Photo for representational purpose)

Farmers continued protests on the fourth consecutive day in Rajasthan, in the wake of the 10-day nationwide strike called by the All India Kisan Mahasangh.

Milk supply has been hit with agitators stopping trucks, and in some cases spilling milk on the roads.

The Jaipur Dairy on Monday had to stop the supply of ‘Gold’ milk, to make sure that supplies of its other products do not suffer. “We are hoping to restart the supply of Gold milk from tomorrow if the situation improves,” said Om Prakash Punia, Chairman of Jaipur Dairy.

Punia said milk supplies in several districts of the state such as Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Nagaur have suffered due to the protests.

Members of farmer outfits claimed that setting up of individual stalls during the agitation has benefited the farmers.

“Since the protests started, we have helped farmers set up individual stalls where they are directly selling their produce to consumers,” said Ranjit Singh Raju, state president of the Kisan Bachao Desh Bachao initiative.

He claimed that this move has reduced “black-marketing” and has benefited consumers.

“The situation is comparatively better today as the farmers are coming in large numbers to sell their produce.,” said Rahul Tanwar, president, Jaipur fruit and vegetable wholesalers’ association.

