Rajasthan: Man brutally thrashed by family of girl over ‘love affair’

A 25-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Churu district was brutally beaten and tortured by the family members of a girl with whom he allegedly had a love affair, police said today. Rajkumar was called by the girl at her village in Tara Nagar on June 1 where her family members caught hold of him and thrashed half-naked, Superintendent of Police, Churu, Rahul Barhat said.

The matter came to light after a purported video clip of the incident got viral on social media. Rajkumar’s brother lodged an FIR with Tara Nagar police station on Thursday accusing ten people in the case.

“The accused plucked off thumb nail of his leg, his hair. Some villagers came to his rescue and he was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur,” he said.

An FIR against Surendra, Pawan, Jagdish Prasad, Juglal, Bhateri, Rajbala, Liladhar and three unidentified persons was registered under relevant sections, the SP said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

