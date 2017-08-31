Rajasthan: Lokayukta seeks report over BJP MLA’s ‘misuse of funds’

District Collector Rajan Vishal said they had taken suo motu cognizance and constituted an inquiry following the allegations. (Representational Image) District Collector Rajan Vishal said they had taken suo motu cognizance and constituted an inquiry following the allegations. (Representational Image)

Rajasthan Lokayukta S S Kothari has sought a report into allegations that BJP MLA Jairam Jatav had used his funds for interlocking tiles at a relative’s buffalo shed and a nearby road. He said it appears to be a case of corruption and misuse of office.

“We have taken cognizance of reports which said that the MLA used MLA funds not just around his relative’s home, but at the relative’s buffalo shed too, in the form of interlocking tiles,’’ he said. “We came to know that the MLA allegedly got the Public Works Department (PWD) to build a road around the home of his relative Bal Kishan Jatav, as well as tiles at his buffalo shed, and the kutcha road to the latrine-bathroom was also made pucca with the funds.’’

Kothari said the MLA is said to have recommended that a cement concrete (CC) road be constructed between the homes of Banwari Khati and Bal Kishan in Savri village at a cost of Rs three lakh. “However, instead of a CC road, the PWD officials made an estimate of Rs 3 lakh for inter-locking tiles and floated a tender for the same. The work was completed in aanan-fannan (hurriedly) and contractor was also paid by the PWD.’’

The MLA said villagers had asked him to build the road. “All people from my community in that area are my relatives,” he said when asked whether Bal Kishan is his relative. “As for claims that there is also a buffalo shed, they are completely wrong. It is a common gathering area for the villagers,” he said. He accused the Congress of defaming him. “The entire process was transparent.’’

District Collector Rajan Vishal said they had taken suo motu cognizance and constituted an inquiry following the allegations.

