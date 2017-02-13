Rajasthan lags behind neighbouring states in solar power projects

Among all states with sanctioned/approved projects, Tamil Nadu leads by example with 312 MW projects under the scheme. Among all states with sanctioned/approved projects, Tamil Nadu leads by example with 312 MW projects under the scheme.

Rajasthan has lagged behind neighbours like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat in new and renewable energy despite holding a huge potential in the sector. According to Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) data, Rajasthan has only 31 MW approved/sanctioned projects under Grid connected roof-top and small solar power plants programme. However, Madhya Pradesh has 115 MW projects followed by Gujarat (81.75 MW) and Haryana (75 MW).

Watch What Else Is Making News

Among all states with sanctioned/approved projects, Tamil Nadu leads by example with 312 MW projects under the scheme.

Other top players include Maharashtra (100MW), Telengana (74MW) and union territory Delhi (92MW).

The MNRE has allocated Rs 600 crore for the projects under the programme and released Rs 508.84 crore till January, 2017.

The ministry provides up to 30 per cent financial assistance of benchmark cost in general category states and up to 70 per cent in special category states, north-eastern states and Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands to promote the programme.

Residential, institutional and social sector are covered under central financial assistance.

For government sector, achievement linked incentive up to Rs 18,750/kWp in general category states and Rs 45,000/kWp in special category states is provided under the programme.