Rajasthan labourer hacked: Two arrested for inflammatory Facebook posts

Two people have been arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory content on Facebook in connection with the recent murder of a Muslim labour contractor in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.

According to police, a case was registered against two people at the Mavli police station in Udaipur district on December 9 for allegedly posting inflammatory material on Facebook.

“On Monday, we arrested two persons, Pintu Joshi and Kailash Dangi, for writing Facebook posts in connection with the incident in Rajsamand. The content of the posts were inflammatory and could have disrupted communal harmony,” said Labhu Ram, station house officer, Mavli police station.

He added that both the men have been have been booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Joshi owns a construction business and Dangi is an architect. The FIR was lodged by police after taking cognizance of the posts. Both the men are currently in police custody,” said Ram.

Social media in Rajasthan has been abuzz with messages hailing Shambhulal Regar, who allegedly hacked to death Afrazul, who hailed from West Bengal, and filmed the act. In a series of videos, the accused is also seen purportedly making communal statements.

Now, poems on Regar and pleas for monetary help to his family are doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups.

“We are monitoring the social media for provocative posts and strong action will be taken against any person who propagates hate or tries to disrupt communal harmony,” Anand Shrivastava, Inspector General, Udaipur range, told The Indian Express on Monday.

