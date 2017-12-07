Rajasthan: Labourer hacked to death, cops start probe after video goes viral

The man seen as the attacker in the video has been identified as Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajsamand. (Photo for representation purpose) The man seen as the attacker in the video has been identified as Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajsamand. (Photo for representation purpose)

A Muslim labourer from West Bengal was allegedly hacked to death and his half-charred body was found in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, leading to a hunt for the killer.

A video on social media, suspected to be of the murder, shows a man being hacked to death.

The police have identified the half-charred body as that of Mohammed Afrazul, 48, from Malda in West Bengal.

The man seen as the attacker in the video has been identified as Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajsamand.

“The half-charred body was found near Rajsamand… around 1 pm on Wednesday and the deceased was identified as Mohammad Afrazul. Later, a video of the murder went viral on social media,” said Ramsumer Meena, station house officer of Rajnagar police station.

The police confirmed that the suspect had been identified from the video. “We have identified the assailant in the video as Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajsamand. Our teams are on the lookout for him,” Manoj Kumar, superintendent of police, Rajsamand, said over the phone.

The police said that in a series of videos, the suspect is seen making inflammatory and communal statements.

“During preliminary investigations, we have come to know that one of the videos in which Regar makes the inflammatory statements was shot in a local temple a little while after he murdered Afrazul,” said additional director-general of police, crime, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

He added that a two-wheeler belonging to Afrazul was found at the spot of the crime. Extra police forces have been deployed in the district to maintain law and order , he said.

The Rajnagar police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearing of evidence) of the IPC.

“Afrazul worked at Rajsamand as a labourer and his family also lives here. The motive of the murder is not clear. We will know that only after we apprehend Regar. Multiple police teams are searching for him,” said SHO Meena.

