Rajasthan Khadi Board chairman Shambhu Dayal Badgujar passes away

Chairman of Rajasthan Khadi Board Shambhu Dayal Badgujar died in Jaipur on Saturday. He was 64. Badgujar was admitted to the SMS hospital here about two months ago after he suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequent brain damage.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje and in charge of the party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Rai Khanna paid homage to the departed soul at his residence in Bajaj nagar. His body was cremated amid chanting of Vedic mantras at Lalkothi cremation ground in the presence of his family members, relatives and large number of his supporters.

BJP State president Ashok Parnami, MP Dholpur-Karauli Manoj Rajoria and others also expressed grief over the death of Badgujar who was also a former MLA from Kekri constituency of Ajmer district. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

