Rajasthan judge who wants cow as national animal has a theory about peacocks

Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who directed the state government to coordinate with the Centre and take steps to declare cow as the national animal, has a theory about the mating process of peacocks.

Speaking to reporters, Justice Sharma said, “Jo mor hai, yeh aajevan bhramachari hai. Kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta hai. Iske jo aasu aate hai, morni usse chubhkar garbhavati hoti hai, mor ya morni ko janm deti hai (The peacock is a lifelong celibate. It does not have sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born).”

The High Court judge, who reportedly retires today, gave the remarks while explaining his judgment on why the cow deserves to be given the ‘national animal’ tag. Peacock is the national bird of India.

“Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared cow as national animal. India is a predominant agriculture country based in animal rearing. As per Article 48 and 51A (g), it is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for cow in this country,” he said in his order.

“It is expected from the government that it should declare cow as national animal and for this purpose the Chief Secretary and Advocate General of state are declared legal custodians of cow,” the judge said in the 145-page order.

The Internet is awash with the ‘myth’ that peacocks and peahens do not engage in physical sex. However, contrary to such reports, peacocks and peahens mate just like any other bird species.

