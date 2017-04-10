Rajasthan: ‘Half-buried’ newborn girl child rescued

Efforts are being made to identify the child’s parents. (Source: Google Maps) Efforts are being made to identify the child’s parents. (Source: Google Maps)

An attempt was made to bury alive a newborn girl child, who managed to survive due to the timely intervention by some locals and the police. The horrifying incident occurred in Chomu town close to Jaipur where two to three unidentified persons brought the child in a jeep and tried to bury her at an isolated place along Jaipur-Sikar highway late Sunday night. They hurriedly left leaving the child half-buried but their activity drew the attention of some onlookers.

The onlookers then checked and immediately informed the police, Sub Inspector Neki Ram of Chomu police station said. The Sub-Inspector along with other police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. She was admitted to a local hospital from where she was referred on Monday to J L Lone hospital in Jaipur.

Her condition now is stable, he said. Efforts are being made to identify the child’s parents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now